Education Perfect listed in Deloitte’s NZ Fast 50 Master of Growth index for the third year in a row

Education Perfect has had fantastic growth over the last 5 years resulting in the inclusion in Deloitte’s Fast 50 Master of Growth index 2023, hitting the index at number 15 with 256% revenue growth over that period. Education Perfect was the Fastest Growing Technology Company for the Dunedin and Lower South Island region 2023. See the Deloitte Fast 50 Growth Index here.

‘This is great to see recognition for Education Perfect’s rapid growth again this year,’ says Jonathan Morgan, CEO at Education Perfect. ‘It’s humbling to be listed alongside Kiwi companies that are making waves both locally and on the world stage.’

‘It’s been extraordinary to see Education Perfect’s growth continue year on year. It is a true credit to the immense effort our passionate team has put in. I am extremely proud to have recently joined this hard working team and look forward to steering the company through the continued growth in the future.’

Education Perfect is Australia and New Zealand’s leading learning, assessment and analytics platform, and is a global challenger in the EdTech sector, serving more than 5,000 schools and 1.8 million students worldwide. Recent survey results indicate that 96% of teachers agree that EP provides data and insights they need to improve their teaching practices.

The Dunedin-founded company was number 8 in 2022’s Master of Growth index and number 6 in 2021.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

