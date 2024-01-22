Students’ University Dreams Made Possible By Milford Foundation

The Milford Foundation has announced the 16 first-year students set to receive funding in 2024 through its tertiary scholarship programme.

In a continued commitment to investing in future generations, the Milford Foundation has allocated $300,000 to its 2024 tertiary scholarship programme, supporting 16 students in their first year, and 14 students now in their second year of study.

The wraparound scholarship programme provides financial assistance and career development opportunities for school leavers who hope to attend university.

Olisa Faatupu from Southern Cross Campus, in Auckland’s Māngere East, is one of the 16 students selected and will receive a flexible support package of up to $10,000 per year for the duration of her undergraduate qualification.

Olisa Faatupu is enrolled in Health Sciences at the University of Otago and hopes to become a doctor.

“I want to be a doctor to support patients who feel disadvantaged due to health conditions and have a poor family background. This scholarship is another step forward in breaking the poverty cycle and proves I can be more,” she says.

Southern Cross Campus composite school was one of 18 schools that was approached to nominate students that demonstrated not only strong academic achievement, but community involvement and the ability to overcome hardship.

Milford Foundation Chief Executive, Bryce Marsden, says “Olisa, and all of this year’s incredible young people have worked hard to achieve top grades at high school, while overcoming significant challenges.

“We could not be prouder to provide support to this year’s recipients and to help ease their financial stress so that they can focus on making the most out of their study,” says Marsden.

The second cohort of recipients is enrolled to study at universities across New Zealand, including the University of Auckland, University of Otago, Victoria University of Wellington, and the University of Canterbury. They will study a range of subjects including Law, Engineering, Finance, Business, Health Science, and Māori Studies.

