Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Hamilton Boys’ High School Wins Edmonds Judd Waikato Regional Schools’ Debating Championships

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 4:06 pm
Press Release: NZ Schools Debating Council

Hamilton Boys’ High School has won the Edmonds Judd Waikato Regional Schools’ Debating Championships, which was hosted at the University of Waikato on Sunday 3 March 2024.

The Hamilton Boys’ High School team of Nikash Lanka, Michael Crowther, Jonathan Crowther and Conor McCormack beat Hamilton Girls’ High School in the Grand Final.

The winning team won the Alexandra Gillespie Cup for Waikato Schools’ Debating. The teams in the Grand Final debated whether substantial amounts of housing for low-income families should be built in wealthy neighbourhoods. The Waikato Regional Schools’ Debating Championships, held annually and sponsored by Edmonds Judd, involved 25 teams from around the region.

“We’re thrilled to have Edmonds Judd’s support, which enables us to provide this opportunity for these smart and articulate students”, said Chris Ryan, President of the New Zealand Schools' Debating Council.

In the morning, students attending the Championship were greeted by Ryan Hamilton, MP for Hamilton East, who spoke about how the skills learnt in debating can be utilised across a wide range of possible careers.

Students then debated in four preliminary rounds, on topics ranging from whether progressive political parties should accept donations from corporations and high-net worth individuals, to whether reboots or original films were better.

"It's great to see young students from the Waikato speaking powerfully on these complex issues”, said Mr Ryan. Students had half an hour to prepare their speeches after finding out what side of the topic they were arguing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A squad of three debaters was chosen to compete at the National Finals of the New Zealand Schools' Debating Championships, which will be held in Wellington in May. The Edmonds Judd Waikato Schools’ Debating Team will be represented by: Katie Li, St Peter’s Cambridge; Jumana Fouda, Hamilton Girls’ High School; and Nikash Lanka, Hamilton Boys’ High School. "I am sure these students will persuade with passion and wit at the National Finals, as they have over the weekend,” said Mr Ryan. 

The New Zealand Schools’ Debating Championships have been held annually since 1988 and are recognised as the country’s most prestigious school debating competition. The Championships are convened by the New Zealand Schools’ Debating Council, a charity that works to promote debating in secondary schools around the country.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Schools Debating Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 