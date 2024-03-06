Hamilton Boys’ High School Wins Edmonds Judd Waikato Regional Schools’ Debating Championships

Hamilton Boys’ High School has won the Edmonds Judd Waikato Regional Schools’ Debating Championships, which was hosted at the University of Waikato on Sunday 3 March 2024.

The Hamilton Boys’ High School team of Nikash Lanka, Michael Crowther, Jonathan Crowther and Conor McCormack beat Hamilton Girls’ High School in the Grand Final.

The winning team won the Alexandra Gillespie Cup for Waikato Schools’ Debating. The teams in the Grand Final debated whether substantial amounts of housing for low-income families should be built in wealthy neighbourhoods. The Waikato Regional Schools’ Debating Championships, held annually and sponsored by Edmonds Judd, involved 25 teams from around the region.

“We’re thrilled to have Edmonds Judd’s support, which enables us to provide this opportunity for these smart and articulate students”, said Chris Ryan, President of the New Zealand Schools' Debating Council.

In the morning, students attending the Championship were greeted by Ryan Hamilton, MP for Hamilton East, who spoke about how the skills learnt in debating can be utilised across a wide range of possible careers.

Students then debated in four preliminary rounds, on topics ranging from whether progressive political parties should accept donations from corporations and high-net worth individuals, to whether reboots or original films were better.

"It's great to see young students from the Waikato speaking powerfully on these complex issues”, said Mr Ryan. Students had half an hour to prepare their speeches after finding out what side of the topic they were arguing.

A squad of three debaters was chosen to compete at the National Finals of the New Zealand Schools' Debating Championships, which will be held in Wellington in May. The Edmonds Judd Waikato Schools’ Debating Team will be represented by: Katie Li, St Peter’s Cambridge; Jumana Fouda, Hamilton Girls’ High School; and Nikash Lanka, Hamilton Boys’ High School. "I am sure these students will persuade with passion and wit at the National Finals, as they have over the weekend,” said Mr Ryan.

The New Zealand Schools’ Debating Championships have been held annually since 1988 and are recognised as the country’s most prestigious school debating competition. The Championships are convened by the New Zealand Schools’ Debating Council, a charity that works to promote debating in secondary schools around the country.

