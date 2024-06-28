Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Empowering Wellington Parents To Speak Up About Sexualised And Identity-based Content In School

Friday, 28 June 2024, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Let Kids Be Kids

A recent Let Kids Be Kids meeting in Invercargill (Photo/Supplied)

Parents, grandparents, and community leaders concerned about sexualised and identity based content being taught in schools without parental consent, are invited to attend a public presentation by Penny Marie, founder of ‘Let Kids Be Kids’, and Elisabeth Cave:

Thursday 27th June - Wellington, 6:30pm at Victory Christian Centre, 445 High St, Lower Hutt.

Friday 28th June - Kapiti, 6:30pm, Ocean Road Community Centre, 45 Ocean Rd.

‘Let Kids Be Kids’ is a nationwide grassroots network of parents and grandparents. Penny Marie says, “Our aim is to inform and empower parents and families about what is happening in schools which may be disrupting their children’s identities and causing distress and disconnection from the family unit”.

Last month, Penny joined by Elisabeth, toured and delivered the presentation on their ‘South Island Roadshow’ to 13 towns.

Consistently positive reviews led to requests for a North Island Roadshow, now underway. The first stage of Northland and Auckland is complete, and the second stage began with Taupo and Palmerston North, with Wellington, Kapiti, Whanganui and New Plymouth this week.

The informative presentation has been well received, and Penny Marie is very encouraged by the growing interest from parents from all around the country.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Once parents understand this concerning content, they will be empowered to communicate with their school principals and teachers in an informed and friendly manner”.

Penny Marie emphasises Let Kids be Kids is 100% solutions-focussed and says, “We are not a protest group. We focus on informing and empowering parents so they can take steps they deem important, with their child’s school. Informed consent is the crux of the issue here – parents all over New Zealand are struggling to find out what is being taught on the topic of relationships and sexuality at school. Meanwhile the Education and Training Act 2020, Section 51 states, parents can opt their child out if they do not want them to participate in these lessons. How can they opt out when schools are not up-front about what is being taught?”

“It’s about our government’s duty to provide our country’s children and teens with a straightforward quality education - without any harmful ideological influence - guided by a sound and defined Philosophy of Education which includes full recognition of parental authority for their children.”

Let Kids Be Kids is a private foundation and receives no government funding. For more details view their Roadshow schedule at www.letkidsbekids.nz/events.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Let Kids Be Kids on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 