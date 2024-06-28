Empowering Wellington Parents To Speak Up About Sexualised And Identity-based Content In School

A recent Let Kids Be Kids meeting in Invercargill (Photo/Supplied)

Parents, grandparents, and community leaders concerned about sexualised and identity based content being taught in schools without parental consent, are invited to attend a public presentation by Penny Marie, founder of ‘Let Kids Be Kids’, and Elisabeth Cave:

• Thursday 27th June - Wellington, 6:30pm at Victory Christian Centre, 445 High St, Lower Hutt.

• Friday 28th June - Kapiti, 6:30pm, Ocean Road Community Centre, 45 Ocean Rd.

‘Let Kids Be Kids’ is a nationwide grassroots network of parents and grandparents. Penny Marie says, “Our aim is to inform and empower parents and families about what is happening in schools which may be disrupting their children’s identities and causing distress and disconnection from the family unit”.

Last month, Penny joined by Elisabeth, toured and delivered the presentation on their ‘South Island Roadshow’ to 13 towns.

Consistently positive reviews led to requests for a North Island Roadshow, now underway. The first stage of Northland and Auckland is complete, and the second stage began with Taupo and Palmerston North, with Wellington, Kapiti, Whanganui and New Plymouth this week.

The informative presentation has been well received, and Penny Marie is very encouraged by the growing interest from parents from all around the country.

“Once parents understand this concerning content, they will be empowered to communicate with their school principals and teachers in an informed and friendly manner”.

Penny Marie emphasises Let Kids be Kids is 100% solutions-focussed and says, “We are not a protest group. We focus on informing and empowering parents so they can take steps they deem important, with their child’s school. Informed consent is the crux of the issue here – parents all over New Zealand are struggling to find out what is being taught on the topic of relationships and sexuality at school. Meanwhile the Education and Training Act 2020, Section 51 states, parents can opt their child out if they do not want them to participate in these lessons. How can they opt out when schools are not up-front about what is being taught?”

“It’s about our government’s duty to provide our country’s children and teens with a straightforward quality education - without any harmful ideological influence - guided by a sound and defined Philosophy of Education which includes full recognition of parental authority for their children.”

Let Kids Be Kids is a private foundation and receives no government funding. For more details view their Roadshow schedule at www.letkidsbekids.nz/events.

