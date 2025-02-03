New Charter Schools Open Doors To First Students

Three of the first seven new charter schools | kura hourua open their doors today, marking a huge milestone for education in New Zealand, says Charter School Agency Chief Executive, Jane Lee.

Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki (Christchurch), L’École Française Internationale (Auckland) and Te Rito, Te Kura Taiao (Doubtless Bay)will all welcome their first students with a range of celebrations.

Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki, the first new charter school to be announced last November, will greet its first 60 students with a mihi whakatau including whānau, supporters, Charter School Agency, government and Authorisation Board representatives, as well as founders of Mastery Schools Australia.

L’École Française Internationale will celebrate with students and families by sharing a traditional French breakfast which coincides with la chandeleur (pancake day) in France while Te Rito, Te Kura Taiao will also have a mihi whakatau to welcome its first cohort, with plans for a larger opening celebration in a few weeks.

“Today is a huge day for education. I welcome these schools to the charter school network and applaud the sponsors and education leaders for their vision and strategic approach to lifting student outcomes,” says Ms Lee.

“The introduction of more diverse learning options in our communities opens more choice for families and students and offers a new start for children who have been disengaged or who will benefit from a different approach.

“Charter schools will help children attain attendance and achievement levels and the real value will be realised through them growing in confidence, reaching their potential and ultimately contributing to their communities,” says Ms Lee.

The opening of Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki was particularly significant for the school’s sponsors, Dave and Jo Jessep, whose inspiration to open a charter school stemmed from supporting their daughter’s learning needs.

The Mastery Schools programme is evidence based and focuses on learners who are disengaged from mainstream schools. Each class has a core teacher with three teaching assistants.

Four other new charter schools are scheduled to open in the coming week.

TIPENE, the South Auckland Māori boys boarding school, will welcome its first cohort and whānau with a pōwhiri on 6 February, Waitangi Day, which Associate Minister for Education, David Seymour, will speak at following his attendance at Waitangi.

The BUSY School New Zealand (central Auckland) opens on 7 February and both North West College (Auckland) and Christchurch North College start their terms on 10 February.

More new charter schools which could open later this year or early 2026 will be announced in the coming weeks. The Charter School Agency is also preparing to start an expression of interest process for existing state schools which are interested in becoming charter schools and a new round of applications for sponsors to open new charter schools.

