Grand Opening of Australasia’s First Autism Resource Centre

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 12:01 pm
Autism NZ

21st January 2020

Grand Opening of Australasia's First Autism Resource Centre


Autism New Zealand is set to open Australasia’s first Autism Resource Centre on the 20th of February 2020. The building, located in Petone, was originally constructed as a large warehouse. Eventually, the Autism Resource Centre will be a place for all people living with autism to access clinical diagnostic services, intervention and support.

The development of the Autism Resource Centre will transform the autism journey in Aotearoa and has the potential to exponentially enhance lives within the community. The services the Autism Resource Centre provides will be housed in a custom-built space that is truly accessible to people with autism. The design considers the needs of the autistic community, from sensory-friendly light sources and quiet rooms to appropriate sound filtration, alongside transition spaces to support people in entering and leaving the building. Creating the Autism Resource Centre is a move beyond equality and toward equity: practising true inclusion by giving people the tools and space they need and are entitled to.

The formal opening of the Autism Resource Centre will host several Government Ministers and VIP’s, including Campbell Barry (Mayor of Lower Hutt), Ginny Anderson, Chris Bishop and Poto Williams. This event will be held on the 20th of February, with tours around the Autism Resource Centre being taken by members of the community.

Autism New Zealand have also announced that a family day will be held on the Saturday after the formal opening (the 22nd of February) beginning at 11:00am. This day will be an informal event in which the public can visit the Autism Resource Centre and take a tour. Again, there will be several members of the community taking tours around the Autism Resource Centre whilst providing information on the different areas and how they will benefit the community.


