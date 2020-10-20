News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Champion Of Mental Health And Compassionate Care Receives GP Award

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

Dr Graeme Kidd of Howick, Auckland has been awarded a Community Service Medal by The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners for his commitment to compassionate medicine.

Dr Kidd has worked as a full-time GP for 42 years, practicing GP obstetrics for 20 of those years, providing true ‘cradle to grave’ service for many families.

Since 1998 he has also been involved with hospice, having taken a deep interest in palliative care, and in doing so he strives to empower people to live with their terminal illness and maximise their quality of life.

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, “Dr Kidd, who is known for his amazing compassion and positivity, is a true representative of what it means to be a GP in New Zealand; he’s at the heart of his community helping his patients live their best lives by adapting medicine and best practice to suit the way they live.”

Dr Kidd also has a strong commitment to mental health and does a lot of work with how emotional wellbeing affects physical health. His use of conventional and complimentary therapies has helped patients understand their illness and enabled them to self-manage their own health trajectories.

This medal would traditionally be awarded in a special ceremony at the College’s annual conference. However, this year the conference and ceremony were cancelled because of COVID-19. The College’s 2020 award winners will be formally recognised during the 2021 College conference.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 