News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Second Covid-19 Case In Canterbury Visited The Chemist Warehouse

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 10:41 am
Press Release: Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards

The second staff member from the Christchurch Managed Isolation Facility who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday visited the Chemist Warehouse at the South City mall between 3.52pm and 4:03pm on Saturday 30 October.

Medical officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, says the person was in the store for a short period of time and didn’t have any close contact with other people during their time in to the store. The person checked into the store using the tracer app which is most useful as we know the exact time the person was in store. This morning the Ministry of Health has sent an alert to everyone else who checked into the store around that time.

“We are aware that people may be concerned if they were in the store at the same time as this person, even though the risk to other shoppers and staff is considered extremely low.

“It’s important to stress that this person didn’t have any symptoms when they were in the store, and at that stage didn’t know that they would later test positive for Covid-19.

“Anyone who is concerned and would like to be tested for Covid-19 is welcome to attend any of our community based Covid-19 testing centres – testing is free and no appointment is necessary. You don’t need to have symptoms to qualify for free testing.

In addition to our usual centres, we have a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the carpark outside The Princess Margaret Hospital, operating from 11.30am – 4.30pm today and people who shopped at The Chemist Warehouse are welcome to come along.

Entry to the pop-up facility is signposted at The Princess Margaret Hospital, 95 Cashmere Road. Follow the instructions at the site.

Free Covid testing continues to be available at most general practices in Canterbury and at two Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs):

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

  • A new or worsening cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Fever
  • Temporary loss of smell
  • Difficulty breathing

If you or someone in your whanau have any of these symptoms, please call your own general practice team or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice - they will explain what to do.

It’s important to continue following the Ministry of Health’s advice:

§ Stay home if you’re sick

§ Practice good cough, sneeze and hand hygiene.

§ Download and use the COVID-19 Tracer app

For more information: call Healthline: 0800 358 5453 (a free, 24/7 service with interpreters available). You can also visit www.covid19.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 