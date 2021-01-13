ACC Confirmed As Principal Sponsor For New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) will again be the principal sponsor for New Zealand’s first national primary healthcare awards.

ACC is sponsoring the patient safety award, which celebrates excellence in safe practice. The award recognises an individual or team for outstanding innovation and leadership in patient safety and raises awareness and support for the safety of all patients in all healthcare settings.

The second year of the New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards |He Tohu Mauri Ora are now open, and entries will be accepted until 10pm, 17 January 2021. The awards give GPs, primary care and community teams, midwives, nurses, practice managers, pharmacists, and industry the chance to show New Zealand who is who in primary healthcare.

“ACC is proud to continue our support of the awards. Celebrating excellence in community care is a way to thank health professionals for achieving safe health outcomes for New Zealanders,“ ACC Chief Clinical Officer John Robson says.

“We are particularly excited to recognise the great work done reducing patient harm in the ACC Patient Safety Award category.”

The Health Media Ltd and the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand, the award hosts, are thrilled ACC has once again pledged its support for the awards, which reward innovation, collaboration and outcomes in the primary healthcare sector.

This year’s winner of the ACC patient safety award was: Every Patient, Every time - making you safer when you visit the GP/Pharmacy, Safety in Practice team, Auckland and Waitematā DHBs.

Who will be the winner in 2021?!

People can find out by attending the awards night - a glittering black-tie dinner held at Auckland’s Cordis hotel on 15 May 2021. The event will be attended by healthcare professionals, representatives from government agencies and pharmaceutical companies.

2021 awards gold sponsors are: The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Inc, Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand, ProPharma, Green Cross Health, Douglas Pharmaceuticals, Habit Health, Medtech, Medispace, Spark Health, College of Nurses Aotearoa NZ, Blue Star, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Boehringer Ingelheim, BDO, Ministry of Health and GenPro.

For more information about the awards and to buy a ticket to the gala awards night: visit nzphawards.co.nz

About the Health Media

The Health Media is the publisher of New Zealand Doctor, Pharmacy Today,

the Healthcare Handbook and the Everybody Patient Information Sheets. It also provides accredited ELearning services for New Zealand Doctor and Pharmacy Today subscribers. The Health Media works to connect readers with each other and with the businesses and organisations who wish to communicate with them. As a result of this commitment, its products have been the leading providers of health sector news, opinion, and education in New Zealand for well over two decades.

About the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand

The guild provides support and services to community pharmacy owners. It is committed to ensuring members realise their professional and financial potential in today’s challenging business environment. The guild provides leadership on all issues facing the community pharmacy sector and provides members with a range of business services and tools.

