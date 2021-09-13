News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Let’s keep up the testing to get down the Alert Levels

Monday, 13 September 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Thank you Tāmaki Makaurau for your mahi; let’s keep up the testing to get down the Alert Levels

Tāmaki Makaurau health authorities are urging more Aucklanders to get a COVID-19 test to help the region move down Alert Levels and reconnect with the rest of Aotearoa.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre lead (and Counties Manukau Health Chief Executive) Fepulea'i Margie Apa says Aucklanders have already made an extraordinary effort to go out and get swabbed.

“Once again, Aucklanders have heeded the call to get tested in record numbers during this outbreak with more than 270,000 people tested for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. This equates to 16% of the Auckland population.

“I want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone in Tāmaki Makaurau for this incredible effort and for playing a vital role in our national effort to stamp it out.

“The hard work isn’t done yet. We need more people to get a free COVID-19 test to protect yourself and your whānau and to ensure we have no undetected community spread. We are seeing COVID-19 positive cases in tamariki so if you’re coming out for a COVID-19 test, please bring the whānau too.

“We have continued to see a small number of unlinked positives cases – these are cases where the person has not visited known locations of interest, has not already been identified as a contact of a positive case, and they have not always had typical or obvious COVID-19 symptoms.

“We want to cast a wide geographical net around the location of known clusters and unlinked cases so we particularly want to see more families and household bubbles from seven Auckland suburbs of interest come out to get tested.”

The suburbs are:

· Mt Eden

· Massey

· Māngere

· Favona

· Papatoetoe

· Ōtara

· Manurewa

Anyone in Tāmaki Makaurau with any symptoms of COVID-19 should get a test – even those with very mild symptoms or who feel just slightly under the weather. Symptoms include:

· fever

· new or worsening cough

· sore throat

· shortness of breath

· sneezing and runny nose

· temporary loss of smell or altered sense of taste

Aucklanders should also call Healthline or their GP for advice on getting a test if they have any other less common symptoms. These include diarrhoea, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, malaise (a general feeling of discomfort, illness or unease), chest pain, abdominal pain, joint pain or confusion/irritability.

Anyone without symptoms from the suburbs of interest is also encouraged to be tested to help us have a level of assurance. People who don’t have symptoms and get a one-off COVID-19 test for surveillance purposes don’t need to isolate while they wait for the result.

Margie Apa adds, “Auckland is doing it tough - we all want to see the end of this outbreak and move down Alert Levels. You can help get us there by getting a COVID-19 test if you have any symptoms or if you live in a suburb of interest and get a one-off asymptomatic test.”

COVID-19 testing locations increased, more than 400 testing staff trained

Health authorities have moved at pace over the last few weeks to increase testing options for people in our communities, with capacity boosted and extended opening hours at six community testing centres.

We have also opened pop-up testing sites to increase accessibility to testing in communities close to locations of interest and where there have been known community cases of COVID-19.

As at Monday 13 September, there are 22 community testing sites open across Auckland, spread from Warkworth in the North of the region to Pukekohe in the South. People can also access free testing at their GP or at a nearby designated GP practice (where you don’t need to be enrolled to get a COVID-19 test) or urgent care clinic.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test. For up-to-date info on all testing locations, visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

To increase staffing levels at our community testing centres and across the testing network, more than 400 people have been trained in COVID-19 swabbing in the last three weeks. This is largely made up of healthcare students who came forward to take part in our testing response. We’ve also trained people from across our community and healthcare settings, including community workers, dental therapists and nurses.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 