News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Information Available To Reassure Wāhine About The Covid-19 Vaccine And Pregnancy

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 7:11 am
Press Release: Paediatric Society of NZ

Information to reassure wāhine concerned about getting the Covid-19 vaccination while they are hapū can now be found on the KidsHealth website at https://www.kidshealth.org.nz/covid-19-vaccine-pregnancy.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG), He Hono Wāhine, Māori Fellows and the Aotearoa New Zealand office have joined together to produce a series of videos targeting wāhine Māori who are hapū, promoting safe vaccination for hapū māmā.

In the video, South Auckland Obstetrician Dr Sarah Corbett says that data shows that Covid-19 is affecting pregnant women more severely, with up to a third of women who get sick with Covid in their pregnancy needing to come to hospital.

She says, “Of those women a quarter will give birth early and about one in seven will need to go to intensive care.

“The most important tool we have is vaccination and this really helps prevent pregnant women getting sick. In the UK, what the data is showing is that all the pregnant women admitted with Covid to their hospital, there were none who had two doses of the vaccine.”

The video also features Māori obstetrician Dr Kasey Tawhara, and Māori doctors Dr Erena Browne and Dr Sarah Te Whaiti talking about their experiences and why pregnant wāhine should get vaccinated. Mo te pepi, mo te whānau, mo tātou.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Paediatric Society of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 