Statement Regarding ‘Children, Adolescents And Gender Negative Impacts Of Transgender Ideology’ Conference

The New Zealand Psychological Society is concerned about the advertised conference, ‘Children, Adolescents and Gender Negative Impacts of Transgender Ideology’, being offered by the ‘Child and Adolescents Therapists Association of Aotearoa New Zealand’ (CATA) in August.

The proposed programme does not reflect evidence-based best practice in working with transgender or gender-diverse children and adolescents. The presentations appear to pathologise transgender people and support conversion-style practices which are unethical and contrary to the interests, wellbeing and safety of takatāpui and LGBTQIA+ people. Psychologists recognise that the approach that supports the best outcomes for transgender people, and those who care for them, is to offer culturally appropriate, gender-affirming services.

Being transgender is not a psychological illness or disorder, and is a normal, healthy variation in human functioning and bodies. Support is often needed due to discrimination and stigma from others in society.

Psychologists and other therapists are encouraged to follow the New Zealand Psychologists Board Best Practice Guidelines Working With Sex, Sexuality and Gender Diverse clients, published in 2019, which can be found here: https://psychologistsboard.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Sex-sexuality-and-gender-diversity-270819.pdf

Young people and their families or supporters who are seeking therapy are encouraged to find a therapist or psychologist who is aware of and works with these or similar guidelines in their practice to ensure the best chance of good outcomes.

