News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Total Deaths To Increase By 159% Over The Next 20 Years

Friday, 7 October 2022, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Mercy Hospice

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day (WHPCD) is a unified day of action held every second Saturday in October to celebrate and support hospice and palliative care around the world.

WHPCD 2022 will be a day where communities and healthcare providers unite and raise their voices to advocate for policies and programs that support the grief and bereavement needs of patients and whanau. This year’s theme is “Healing Hearts and Communities.”

The experience of grief and the need to heal, unite people globally. Millions of families and caregivers are grieving the death of family and friends while experiencing social isolation.

In New Zealand a recent study has shown that between 2021 – 2043 it is projected total deaths will increase by 159% and the total number of people using hospice by 136%. New Zealand’s population is ageing which means more people will die when they are older.

As a consequence, people are likely to experience longer periods of illness as they approach end of life. And because the current health system does not prioritise referrals to hospice, many health organisations are providing what palliative care they can when specialist hospice care is not available.

Mercy Hospice Medical Director, Dr Pam Jennings says that the burden of severe illness and health related suffering, and the corresponding need for palliative care, are immense. Yet palliative care is still not accessible to most people in need, especially in low and middle-income communities.

“Everyone living with life-limiting illnesses regardless of their ethnicity, beliefs, cultural background, disabilities, orientation or social status, deserve the highest levels of compassion, dignity and specialist care, and Mercy Hospice continues to deliver this specialist care 24/7 through our dedicated and committed team of nurses, doctors, social workers and councillors”, continued Dr Jennings.

“Now, due to the impact of the COVID-19, hospices around New Zealand, including Mercy Hospice, have a bigger gap between funding and operating costs, making us more reliant than ever on generous community support. We provide our services for free, but we can’t sustain this without our supporters”, said Dr Jennings.

Palliative care is an important healthcare specialty providing holistic end of life care right through the dying process, and with a rapidly ageing population, the need for palliative care services is quickly growing. As the need for palliative care increases exponentially but receives less funding, Mercy Hospice also needs support to continue its service to the Auckland community.

All services through Mercy Hospice are offered free to patients and their families, regardless of age, ethnicity, means or religion, thanks to the generosity of our community.

Together, we can do much to change our response by ensuring we can provide palliative care to anybody, anywhere within our community.

Please join us. Together we can bring palliative care to everyone.

Mercy Hospice receives support through shopping at our retail shops or donating at www.mercyhospice.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mercy Hospice on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 