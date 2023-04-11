News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

World Asthma Day: Getting Asthma Emergency Kits Into Kiwi Primary Schools

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 8:53 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

This World Asthma Day, Tuesday 2 May, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation is aiming to get Asthma Emergency Kits into New Zealand primary schools.

"The theme for World Asthma Day 2023 is Asthma Care for All," explains Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "We wanted to take a really practical approach to that theme and do something that will make a meaningful difference to the health of Kiwi kids with asthma this coming winter."

One in eight New Zealand children has asthma and an estimated 3,000 children are hospitalised annually due to asthma. Approximately 350,000 school days are lost because of this condition. "Every classroom, in every school will have a child with asthma. We want to ensure schools are equipped with appropriate medicine for an asthma emergency, and clear instructions for educators on how to help their students," explains Ms Harding.

In the lead up to World Asthma Day on Tuesday 2 May, the Foundation is calling for donations and support from generous individuals and businesses to help reach their goal. "Every dollar raised will go towards providing Asthma Emergency Kits to schools in need. The Foundation receives no Government funding, so again we are calling on the generosity of New Zealanders to help us do this vital work. $20,000 would mean around 400 primary schools would receive a kit, and if we can raise more - even better"

The Foundation received funding from the NH Taylor Charitable Trust, the Lottery Grants Board and Te Taura Whiri I te Reo Māori (The Māori Language Commission) to provide 200 Asthma Emergency Kits to communities in need earlier this year. These kits were distributed to a group of decile one schools across New Zealand and are being rolled out to schools in the Tairāwhiti region.

The kits are one of a range of resources that the Foundation offers to educators. "We know that educators play a key role in helping children with asthma. Whether it’s being aware of a student’s triggers, or recognising when they are having an asthma attack, educators can make a big difference in the day-to-day management of a child’s condition," explains Ms Harding.

"That is why over the years we have developed practical resources like our free online Teachers’ Toolkit and free digital asthma classroom, alongside our live action asthma education shows in te reo Māori and English. Our Asthma Emergency Kits have been available to purchase through our website, but we recognise that for some schools cost has been a barrier."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 