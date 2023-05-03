News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Kiwis Lead The Way Towards Reducing Harm From Tobacco

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 5:13 am
Press Release: CAPHRA

New Zealand’s Government has taken a progressive and welcomed stance on vaping, which is now a shining light in comparison to Australia’s newly announced “war on vaping” which doubles down on their failed medical model for nicotine.

The only plausible outcome of this doubling down is less control on access and more risk to consumers who will either resort to the black market for their vaping needs or, worse, return to smoking.

“It defies logic that the Government of Australia has effectively banned the safer alternative to deadly combustible tobacco, and yet leaves the deadly product readily available to continue to kill almost 20,500 Australians a year,” said Nancy Loucas, a prominent New Zealand public health consumer advocate and executive coordinator of CAPHRA.

“We are pleased that New Zealand Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has publicly come out and stated that New Zealand is not looking to follow Australia’s decision to ban all vaping products and support her comments that ‘vaping was an important tool to support people to quit smoking, said Ms Loucas.

“Minister Verrall understands that prohibition has never worked and never will work. One need only to review the statistics from Aotearoa New Zealand to see that our smoking rates for both adults and youth have plummeted, and that while the daily vaping rate for youth has risen, it is still much lower than the daily smoking rate for youth from even five years ago.” said Ms Loucas.

“We support Australian tobacco harm reduction advocates in calling for a balanced, evidence-based approach rather than a blanket prohibition policy, which discourages smokers from using legally-regulated vapes to quit and greatly undermines Australia’s smoke-free efforts,” said Ms Loucas.

“It’s now left to New Zealand to lead the way in the Asia-Pacific region by recognising regulated nicotine vaping having an important role in helping people to quit smoking; whereas across the ditch, Australia’s announced policy is misguided, counterproductive and is ideologically- instead of evidence-based,” Ms Loucas said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Binoy Kampmark: Barry Humphries: Misunderstood Anarchist Of Culture

He was always a step ahead, his mind geared not only for the next move, but the next sequence ... He created an antipodean version of dada art [who] confused, baffled and enraged audiences with his polymathic, panoramic reach. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces

The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>


WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 