Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Compensating Plasma Donors Would Increase Donations

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

Without more donors, the New Zealand Blood Service warns we will rely more heavily on imported plasma products.

They’re right. And Alberta, Canada, shows a better way. Compensating donors results in more donations.

Professor Peter Jaworski is a Georgetown University expert in the economics and ethics of blood and plasma donation.

His report on blood plasma donation for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute was co-released today by the New Zealand Initiative.

“The most important bottom-line results are these,” writes Jaworski. “Every country that permits the commercial model to operate within its borders has surplus plasma collections… Every country that prohibits the commercial model or donor compensation has plasma collection deficits.”

“These countries do not collect enough plasma to meet the therapeutic needs of their patient communities, and so to meet their patients’ needs they rely on imports of therapies made from plasma collected using commercial, compensated plasma collections… There are no exceptions.”

Alberta, a Canadian province of 4.4 million people, shows a way forward.

In late 2020, Alberta removed its ban on uncompensated donations. Three commercial centres have since opened. Alberta is on track to be the only Canadian province self-sufficient in plasma.

New Zealand Initiative Chief Economist Dr Eric Crampton said, “No good is done if New Zealand’s ban on compensated donation only results in reliance on other countries’ paid donors.”

He added, “Allowing compensated donation would do right by donors while increasing local supplies. We should follow Alberta’s lead.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Wellington Summer Shakespeare: Shut Down

After four decades of enchanting audiences with captivating performances, this closure marks the end of an era for one of New Zealand's most beloved theatrical traditions. More>>


NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 