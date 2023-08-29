Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Failing To Protect Children From Unhealthy Food Marketing – New WHO Guidelines

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 11:27 am
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

Aotearoa New Zealand is failing to protect children from unhealthy food marketing on many levels when measured up against new World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines according to public health researchers.

WHO released a new set of guidelines this month which recommend the implementation of policies to restrict marketing of foods high in saturated fatty acids, trans-fatty acids, free sugars and/or salt to children.

University of Auckland researcher, Dr Victoria Egli says WHO states restricting marketing should be mandatory and protect children of all ages and NZ does neither of these things.

In the latest Public Health Communication Centre Briefing - NZ falling behind on international rules to protect kids from food marketing - Ms Egli and colleagues match up NZ’s policies against WHO guidelines and UN Convention of the Rights of the Child and say we come up short on both.

“Only voluntary industry-led policies and bylaws exist in relation to marketing junk food/drink to children in NZ. These policies don’t cover all children (only those aged under 13 years), are ineffective, ambiguously worded, poorly enforced and rarely upheld,” says Dr Egli.

She says food marketing shapes eating norms and pervasive exposure to marketing increases the risk of children developing a variety of ill health conditions. “It is also inequitable. Evidence is clear that children living in less well-off neighbourhoods are exposed to twice as much marketing than their peers.”

The Government needs to develop and implement mandatory policies to restrict unhealthy food and drink marketing to children of all ages. “By allowing food and drink companies to target children in their classrooms, on their screens and in the neighbourhoods where they live play and learn, NZ is failing in its commitments to protect children’s rights.”

“We need to stop linking unhealthy foods and drinks with hedonic pleasure and rewards in the form of plastic toys and special deals,” says Dr Egli. “The Government needs to develop and implement mandatory policies to restrict unhealthy food and drink marketing to children of all ages.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Health Communication Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 