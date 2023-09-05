Dental Association Welcomes Labour’s Pledge To Extend Free Dental Care

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) welcomes the Labour Party’s campaign pledge to extend free dental care to New Zealanders under 30 years of age if re-elected.

The free dental care package announced is intended to cover annual check-ups, teeth cleaning, basic fillings and extractions, with the government promising to prioritise 18 to 23-year-olds from July 2025, and those up to 30 years of age the following year.

NZDA president Dr Amanda Johnston says the association is delighted by the announcement and commitment to addressing the oral health crisis in New Zealand.

“Access to affordable and accessible dental care is an issue for almost half of the population, and this has become more acute with the sharp rise in the cost of living,” says Johnston.

“By extending free dental care to those up to 30 years of age, we can prevent many acute dental emergencies experienced in this age range and set up good oral health for life,” she says.

Research shows that dental visits drop off dramatically after age 18 when eligibility for government funded dentistry expires, and the main reason is cost.

“We know that by extending care to this group, we will be able to deliver the biggest gains in terms of enduring oral health benefits for New Zealanders,” she says.

There will be some challenges to work through to deliver on this pledge and some of those were acknowledged by the Prime Minister in his announcement.

“Initially we would need to work with the government to review the funding model to make it workable for more dentists. We would also need time to increase the workforce to meet the increased demand. Access to dental services in some rural and regional areas is already stretched. Support will need to be given to those areas to provide equitable services across the country,” says Johnston.

“NZDA has advocated for a targeted support package to provide more funded oral healthcare, so we commend Labour for rising to the challenge.”

“We now wait to see if National and others have taken note and will join Labour, Greens and TOP in pledging greater support for oral health provision in upcoming health policy announcements.”

