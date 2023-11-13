Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac Calls For Applications For Medicines For Rare Disorders

Monday, 13 November 2023, 11:00 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac is calling for applications for medicines to treat rare disorders. These will be considered at the next meeting of the Rare Disorders Advisory Committee meeting in May 2024.

“We are encouraging funding applications from pharmaceutical suppliers, clinicians as well as consumers, as we understand people living with rare disorders face many challenges including access to suitable health care and effective medicines” says Pharmac’s Director Advice and Assessment/Chief Medical officer, Dr David Hughes.

“We also want to hear from the rare disorders community about the medicines we’ll be considering for funding for the treatment of rare disorders. We’ll be sharing the agenda of the Rare Disorders Advisory Committee meeting in April 2024 so those in the rare disorder’s community can see which medicines we will be considering.”

“It’s really important to us to hear from people with lived experience of the disorders we’ll be discussing, and those people will be welcome to engage with us at any time throughout this funding assessment process,” says Dr Hughes.

The Rare Disorders Advisory Committee last met in March 2023 at a joint meeting with members from Pharmac’s Gastrointestinal and Neurological Advisory Committees to discuss treatments for spinal muscular atrophy, Fabry disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, and short bowel syndrome. Records of that meeting and the Committee’s previous meetings are available on the Pharmac website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The agenda for the Rare Disorders Advisory Committee May 2024 meeting will include the consideration of new funding applications and review of existing funded medicines for rare disorders, including medicines considered via our Named Patient Pharmaceutical Assessment (NPPA) process for individual patients.

Funding applications need to meet the principles of our Rare Disorders policy and will be assessed in line with Pharmac’s usual processes.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 