Renewed Commitment To "perfecting The Air" For Respiratory Health

Air conditioning specialist Daikin is continuing its support of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation at the same time it commits to "perfecting the air" for the next 100 years.

Daikin has re-signed as a bronze sponsor in the Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation programme.

This year, the company is also celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says it is great to have a company with such rich history backing our small charity.

"We couldn’t keep working on behalf of the 700,000 New Zealanders without the generosity of companies, like Daikin, who share our vision of improving the respiratory health of all Kiwis.

"Daikin is one of our longest-standing supporters and we are incredibly grateful for their continued backing," Ms Harding says.

"We receive no government funding so we rely heavily on our wonderful supporters."

Daikin Deputy General Manager of Sales Mr Gary Felstead says they are well aware of the impact that poorly heated and ventilated environments have on respiratory health.

"Even in a post-COVID world, there are still too many Kiwis living in damp and mouldy homes, and too many workplaces that lack adequate ventilation.

"We know that these environments can trigger respiratory symptoms and cause other illness and we have worked hard for the past 100 years to help improve these environments."

Daikin has spent a century researching and developing products to address various issues related to air throughout the world, Mr Felstead says.

"We are using this to ensure that Kiwis can breathe easier in their homes, workplaces and communities."

