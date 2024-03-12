Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Renewed Commitment To "perfecting The Air" For Respiratory Health

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation

Air conditioning specialist Daikin is continuing its support of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation at the same time it commits to "perfecting the air" for the next 100 years.

Daikin has re-signed as a bronze sponsor in the Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation programme.

This year, the company is also celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says it is great to have a company with such rich history backing our small charity.

"We couldn’t keep working on behalf of the 700,000 New Zealanders without the generosity of companies, like Daikin, who share our vision of improving the respiratory health of all Kiwis.

"Daikin is one of our longest-standing supporters and we are incredibly grateful for their continued backing," Ms Harding says.

"We receive no government funding so we rely heavily on our wonderful supporters."

Daikin Deputy General Manager of Sales Mr Gary Felstead says they are well aware of the impact that poorly heated and ventilated environments have on respiratory health.

"Even in a post-COVID world, there are still too many Kiwis living in damp and mouldy homes, and too many workplaces that lack adequate ventilation.

"We know that these environments can trigger respiratory symptoms and cause other illness and we have worked hard for the past 100 years to help improve these environments."

Daikin has spent a century researching and developing products to address various issues related to air throughout the world, Mr Felstead says.

"We are using this to ensure that Kiwis can breathe easier in their homes, workplaces and communities."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Asthma and Respiratory Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 