THINK Hauora And Horowhenua Community Practice - Moving Premises

After over two years of planning and development, THINK Hauora and Horowhenua Community Practice (HCP) are thrilled to be relocating to a purpose built and bespoke new premises at 20 Power Street, Levin from 10 June 2024. The building has been gifted a new name by Mana Whenua, Muaūpoko- Te Puna Hauora, which encapsulates the vision and kaupapa of the organisations and their ambitions, a space to provide a healing flow of wellbeing and holistic health outcomes for the community.

“HCP moving into their own premises means they now have more space to provide a greater range of services to the community. With THINK Hauora also joining them, we now have the chance to work together to provide more community-based care to not only HCP patients but the wider Horowhenua region – watch this space!” – Clare Lander, THINK Hauora.

They are now ready to open the doors and provide patients and staff with a modern facility that can maximise the skills of their clinical team as they continue to deliver first rate care to the community.

“The staff of Horowhenua Community Practice are hugely excited to be moving to the new specially designed clinic space. This move will support our continued commitment to provide an exceptional health care service to our patients.” – Lindsay Heiner, Horowhenua Community Practice.

Preceding the opening, a Dawn Blessing on the 7th of June will be led by representation from local Iwi, Muaūpoko and attended by key players from both organisations. The Power Street premises will open at 12pm on the 10th of June to patients and the public.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

