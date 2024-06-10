NZNO Bus Tour In Whangarei, Palmerston North, Kawakawa And Nelson Today

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) will hit the road for 11 days this month to raise awareness of the health crisis facing Aotearoa New Zealand.

The organisation is calling on the Government to increase health funding and implement culturally appropriate nurse-to-patient and midwife-to-patient ratios in all health care settings.

Please find schedule below:

Monday 10 June

Whangārei, 8am-12pm, public leafleting at 42 Port Road (on the roadside).

Kawakawa, 1.30pm-3.30pm, public leafleting at Kawakawa Library Carpark.

Palmerston North, 1pm-4.30pm, The Square (iSite carpark), public leafleting.

Nelson, 9.30am-11am visit/morning tea at PHO and Nelson Hospital. 11.30-1.30pm sausage sizzle and leafleting at busy lunch area on Trafalgar St. 2pm meeting at Suter Café with Mayor Nick Smith and Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens.

