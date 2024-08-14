Potentially Lethal Dose Of Methamphetamine Found In Rinda Pineapple Lolly Wrapping

Supplied/NZ Drug Foundation

13 August 2024

The NZ Drug Foundation is warning people not to consume Rinda brand pineapple lollies after a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine was found in a lolly wrapped in the brand’s packaging.

The white lolly was brought into a Drug Foundation drug checking clinic in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon. People who had started to consume the lolly reported a bitter taste and feeling unusual.

Supplied/NZ Drug Foundation

Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm says that the lolly contained approximately 3g of methamphetamine.

“A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses,” she says. “Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”

It is understood the lolly was in a sealed package that was donated to the Auckland City Mission and that some lollies may have been distributed to people in food parcels.

“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them.”

“If you or someone you know has eaten one and feels unwell, call 111 immediately.”

Symptoms might include:

Chest pain

A racing heart

Seizures

Hyperthermia

Delirium

Loss of consciousness

If you need medical attention call 111 and ask for an ambulance.

For 24/7 advice, phone the National Poisons Centre on 0800 POISON (0800 764 766)

The Foundation has notified High Alert, who are part of the National Drug Intelligence Bureau, responsible for drug harm notifications.

