Seaweed Products Recalled Due To Elevated Arsenic Levels

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Tokyo Foods in its recall of specific seaweed products due to elevated levels of arsenic.

“The concern with these products is that they could have inorganic arsenic at levels that could make you sick,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“They should not be eaten. Return them to where you bought them for a refund or throw them out.”

The affected seaweed products are sold at smaller retailers nationwide. All batches and dates of the following products are being recalled:

Wako Shokai brand Dried Seaweed (Kome Hijiki) 30g

Wako Shokai brand Roasted Seaweed (Hijiki) 25g

Yamanaka Foods brand Dried Seaweed (Mekabu) 15g

Ichbiki brand Hijiki Seaweed / Seasoned Vegetable 70g

Visit NZFS’s recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected products.

“These products contain a type of seaweed called hijiki, which is known to naturally have heightened levels of inorganic arsenic,” says My Arbuckle.

“Hijiki seaweed is not used in sushi products or as a seaweed wrap. It is usually sold in a dried, shredded form and is rehydrated and cooked before eating.”

High exposure to inorganic arsenic can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea within an hour of ingestion.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated illness.

The products have been imported and have not been re-exported.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with importer Tokyo Foods to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

