Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality At Church Bay/Kaioruru

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in a sample taken from Church Bay/Kaioruru.

“Water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens,” says Dr Annabel Begg, Public Health Medicine Specialist for the National Public Health Service.

A number of other popular swimming sites in Waitaha | Canterbury may also have high levels of contamination after recent rainfall. People should avoid all rivers and beaches for at least two days after heavy rain.

Eating shellfish from this site should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on Environment Canterbury’s website, she says.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

