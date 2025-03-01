New Funding Of Treatment Will Help Many Of The Over 300 New Zealanders Diagnosed With Liver Cancer Each Year

New Zealanders now have funded access to a global standard of care treatment for a form of liver cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), which, unlike many other cancers has a rapidly increasing rate of cancer mortality in New Zealand[1],[2].

From 1 March 2025, TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in combination with bevacizumab, will be funded for eligible patients within the public system for the first time.

Globally, liver cancer is one of the least-survivable cancers, however, HCC - the main type of liver cancer affecting adults - is treatable. The best outcomes for patients are achievable with an early diagnosis.

Provided by Roche, the funding of TECENTRIQ will assist about 70 individuals diagnosed with advanced HCC each year[3]. When used in combination with bevacizumab, TECENTRIQ provides an alternative treatment option for patients that may help them live well for longer.

Roche New Zealand Country Medical Director Kerryn Symons welcomed the funding of TECENTRIQ: “We are pleased that this treatment, which has been the standard of care in many countries for years, is now funded for New Zealanders. With liver cancer being one of the few cancers where mortality rates are on the rise, this treatment can now be accessed by patients throughout Aotearoa which is a great outcome.”

TECENTRIQ in combination with bevacizumab has transformed HCC treatment globally. These two treatments combine to treat the cancer in two ways - TECENTRIQ is an immunotherapy that activates the immune system to recognise, attack and destroy cancer cells - and bevacizumab is anti-angiogenic, which slows cancer growth by starving tumours of their blood supply.

With liver cancer being one of the least-survivable cancers in New Zealand, Professor Ed Gane, Hepatologist and Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland believes it is important for New Zealanders to have access to better treatment options that are available overseas.

“Patients require this treatment combination when the HCC is unable to be removed by surgery or has spread to other parts of the body. Clinical trial results have shown that this treatment combination helped patients to live for longer than other medicine[4]. Having this option more readily accessible for New Zealanders is a positive step for patients, their families and those that care for them.”

It is not widely understood that the main cause of HCC is chronic liver disease, which often goes undetected and silently progresses to HCC. Both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, diseases that are endemic in Aotearoa, can progress to HCC5.

“More than 94,000 New Zealanders are living with chronic viral hepatitis B of whom more than 200 will die each year from liver cancer. Every death is preventable by earlier diagnosis, and follow-up. Hepatitis B is responsible for almost half of HCC cases, while Hepatitis C is responsible for approximately one-third[5],” says Sarah Davey, Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand Chief Executive Officer.

“Our Māori and Pacific people are disproportionately affected by HCC as these populations have a higher prevalence of Hepatitis B and C, obesity and diabetes, which are all underlying risk factors for chronic liver disease. Māori patients have a lower survival rate with 31% of Māori patients more likely to die of liver cancer than non-Māori[6], and delayed diagnosis of HCC is more common for Māori and Pacific people. This is due to lower rates of diagnosis and management of the underlying liver disease5. With 90% of chronic liver disease cases being preventable[6], these are statistics that need to be turned around,” says Davey.

The Hepatitis Foundation provides freely accessible information and support as well as a surveillance programme for people at risk of HCC. “With proper monitoring and support, we can help to prevent the progress of liver disease and reduce the rates of HCC.” says Davey

Professor Gane adds: “All adult Māori, Pasifika and Asian New Zealanders should be tested for Hepatitis B. People most at risk of Hepatitis C are those who have ever injected drugs, received a transfusion before 1992, had a tattoo outside licenced parlour, been in prison or received health care in developing countries - and should be tested for the disease. Diagnosis of hepatitis is a simple finger prick test and treatment is free, safe and effective.”

Roche’s holistic approach is focused on helping to stop and even reverse the cycle of chronic liver disease and to one day cure HCC.

“We believe that cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment are key, along with working in partnership with liver specialists, researchers and patient organisations to raise awareness of the disease, prevent progression and improve outcomes for patients,” adds Symons.

Talk to your health professional about your risk of liver disease. People living with hepatitis B should contact The Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand to find out if they are eligible for HCC surveillance. If you have HCC, ask your doctor if funded TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) treatment is suitable for you.

