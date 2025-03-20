Round Two AI In Primary Care Survey Highlights Growing Adoption

Round two of the AI in Primary Care survey, conducted between 31 January and 28 February 2025, has revealed an increase in AI adoption across general practices in Aotearoa.

With 256 participants, the survey found that 68% of respondents now use AI tools—up from 52% in the first round. Notably, daily AI use has risen from 25% to 40%, highlighting the growing contribution of these technologies in primary care.

Survey results indicate GPs and nurse practitioners remain the primary users of AI (46%), followed by practice managers (23%). Transcription tools emerged as the most beneficial AI application due to their ability to streamline clinical documentation. Other key uses included patient communication and administrative tasks, helping practices manage increasing workloads more efficiently.

"The survey confirms that AI is becoming an integral part of primary care, helping clinicians reduce time spent on administration and focus more on patient care," said Jess Morgan-French, CEO of Collaborative Aotearoa and Chair of the AI group. "However, there are still challenges to be addressed before AI can deliver to its full potential for our health system."

When questioning the AI technologies currently in use, note-taking and scribing tools emerged as the clear frontrunner, with a staggering 50% of respondents indicating use, far surpassing any other category. Virtual assistants and chatbots followed, used by 16% of respondents.

Despite the increase in AI adoption since round one, concerns around privacy, security, and integration remain prominent. Patient confidentiality and data protection continue to be key issues, with many respondents expressing uncertainty about where and how patient data is stored, particularly when AI tools process data offshore. Compliance with privacy laws remains a priority, as does the risk of potential data breaches and misuse of patient information.

Ethical considerations and consent also pose significant challenges. Respondents indicated that obtaining explicit patient consent for AI use remains difficult, citing a lack of clarity on when and how consent should be obtained.

The reliability of AI-generated outputs remains a point of contention. Clinicians report that AI-generated notes can sometimes be overly verbose or inaccurate, and there are ongoing issues with AI tools struggling to interpret accents, medical jargon, and clinical context. The potential for AI to produce misleading or incorrect medical information adds another layer of caution among users. Respondents highlighted the need for AI solutions specifically developed for the New Zealand general practice environment to better meet local needs.

Cost and resource constraints further hinder AI adoption, including the cost of AI tools, coupled with the need for upgraded hardware and staff training. Given the financial constraints facing most practices, this remains a challenge for widespread adoption.

Integration with existing Practice Management Systems (PMS) featured more strongly as a challenge in the round two results. Many AI tools in use are standalone solutions rather than being embedded into existing PMS platforms.

“The lack of integration is clearly on respondents’ minds. There is a growing desire for AI tools to be embedded in the PMS to increase efficiency without creating additional workflow complexities,” says Jess. ““The good news is that, from discussions we’ve been having with vendors, we feel confident that developments are on the way that will begin to address the concerns highlighted in our survey.”

Ensuring responsible and effective adoption remains the priority for the AI in Primary Care working group, with several recent and upcoming developments worth noting.

Hendrix Health, Collaborative Aotearoa, and the AI in Primary Care working group have partnered to develop the first AI learning modules tailored for primary and community care. Hendrix Health has gifted these modules free of charge to the sector to ensure AI education is accessible to those who need it. The modules are available via Collaborative Aotearoa’s e-learning platform, and SCORM 1.2 course files are also available for PHOs and community care organisations to host on their own platforms.

Additionally, Collaborative Aotearoa has commissioned a template tool to help PHOs and general practices assess AI tools. “The template will be suitable for evaluating both Nabla and Heidi Health and will be available to Collab members early next month,” said Jess.

"The survey confirms the level of enthusiasm in the sector, but we need to keep chipping away at these barriers to ensure the widespread adoption and long-term success of AI.”

E-learning module details

Modules can be accessed through the Collaborative Aotearoa learning management system: https://collabaotearoa.talentlms.com. Create a user account to access the course.

To access the SCORM 1.2 course files contact the Collaborative Aotearoa team on admin@collab.org.nz

Notes– About the AI in primary care group

A collaborative group of people from across multiple primary care organisations are working together to support the evolution of AI in primary care. For more on the group visit the AI in primary care webpage on the GPNZ website: https://gpnz.org.nz/our-work/ai-in-primary-care-group/

