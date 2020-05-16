Budget 2020 Full Coverage

For the latest headlines and reaction see..
For the full text of the budget see: TREASURY BUDGET 2020 WEBSITE
See also the BEEHIVE BUDGET PAGE
For previous budget coverage see:
BUDGET 2019 - BUDGET 2018 - [Labour's December 2017 Budget update - link] - BUDGET 2017 - BUDGET 2016 - BUDGET 2015 - BUDGET 2014 - BUDGET 2013 - BUDGET 2012 - BUDGET 2011 - BUDGET 2010 - BUDGET 2009 - BUDGET 2008 - BUDGET 2007 - BUDGET 2007 - BUDGET 2006 - BUDGET 2005 - BUDGET 2004 - BUDGET 2003 - BUDGET 2002 - BUDGET 2001 & BUDGET 2000
BUDGET 2020- SCOOP COMMENTARY
- Gordon Campbell - Gordon Campbell On Budget 2020
The Conversation:
- New Zealand’s ‘catch Up, Patch Up’ Health Budget Misses The
- Chance For A National Overhaul - New Zealand's Pandemic Budget Is
- All About Saving And Creating Jobs. Now The Hard Work Begins -
- Will New Zealand's $50 Billion Budget Boost Jacinda Ardern's Chance Of Being Re-elected?
RNZ on Scoop:
- Shamubeel Eaqub - Budget 2020: A massive spend-up but not transformational
- Budget 2020: Māori to get $900m to deal with Covid-19 fallout
- Budget 2020: What you need to know
- Budget 2020: $50bn rescue fund in 'once in a generation' budget
- Budget 2020 lacks accountability and effect, opposition says
- Budget 2020: Parties look to secure wins from $20b ahead of election
- Businesses left all at sea over restart of foreign travel
BUDGET 2020 PRESS KIT - FULL PRESS RELEASE COVERAGE
The Budget Speech
Releases
- Robertson: Jobs budget to get economy moving again
- Treasury Statement: Budget 2020 Statement From Secretary To The Treasury Caralee McLiesh
- Defence: Budget 2020: Funding Boost For Defence
- Disability: Budget 2020: Disability Support Gets Biggest-ever Funding Boost
- Pacific: Supporting Pacific Peoples Through A COVID-19 Recovery Plan
- Rail: Budget 2020: Budget Lifts Investment In Rail To A Record $4.6 Billion
- Maori: More Than $900 Million To Support Māori As We Rebuild Together
- Post: Budget 2020: Postal Services Maintained For Kiwis
- Housing: More Warmer Kiwi Homes
- Aid: Budget 2020: Aid Spending Boost In Budget 2020
- Infrastructure: Major Investment In Infrastructure Projects
- Public Housing: 8000 More Public Houses To Be Delivered
- Social: Supporting Our People As We Rebuild The Economy
- Environment: $1.1 Billion Investment To Create 11,000 Environment Jobs In Our Regions
- Businesses: Focus On Jobs – Kiwi Businesses Supported To Respond, Recover And Rebuild
- Homes: More Warmer Kiwi Homes
- Economy: Budget 2020: Rebuilding Together
- Tourism: Budget 2020: Rebuilding Tourism Together
- School Lunch: Budget 2020: Major Expansion Of School Lunch Programme
- Trades: Free Trades Training To Support New Zealanders Into Work
- Wage Subsidy Scheme: Targeted Extension To The Wage Subsidy Scheme
- Education: A Modern Approach To Night Classes
BUDGET 2020 - THE REACTION - FULL COVERAGE
From Parliament:
Government/Labour
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Wellbeing Budget speech
- $62 Million Package To Support Families Through The Family Court
National
- Leader Of The Opposition’s Budget 2020 Speech
- Counting The Cost Of Covid-19
- Budget 2020 Lacks A Coherent Plan
- Health System Going Nowhere In Budget 2020
- $20 Billion Set Aside For Campaign Bribes
- Tourism Marketing Campaign Not Enough To Save Jobs
Greens
- Budget Speech - James Shaw
- Greens - Investment In Housing Gives More People Access To The Home They Deserve
- Budget 2020: Huge Investment In Green Nature Based Jobs Jump Starts Sustainable COVID Recovery
NZ First
- NZ First - Budget 2020: Jobs, Business And Balance
ACT
- Speech: ACT Leader's Reply to Budget 2019
- Labour Borrows $55,000 A Household, But Track Record Shows It Won’t Deliver Recovery
Non-Parliamentary Political Reaction:
- Auckland Council - Mayor Goff welcomes Government’s Wellbeing Budget
- NZ Taxpayers' Union - Plenty For Special Interest Groups In Bumper Budget - Record Re-election Fund Is Provincial Growth Fund On Steroids - Recovery Fund Must Pay For Tax Cuts - Snail-mail Subsidy An Insult To Taxpayers
- Peter Dunne - Dunne Speaks: Where's The Plan, Grant?
- Social Credit - Treasury Apparatchiks Won The Day
- The New Zealand Initiative - Government Grabs The Wheel For Post-Covid Recovery
- Office of the Mayor of Auckland - Auckland’s Recovery Vital To NZ’s Recovery
- Local Govt NZ - Budget Kicks Recovery Heavy Lifting To Covid Fund
- Maori Party - A Generational Opportunity Lost
- Organise Aotearoa - Socialists hangs banner over Ellerslie bridge
- SH People's Politburo - Labour comes under fire from the left
- Maori Party - Money talks when addressing Māori mental wellbeing
SOEs, Departments and Agencies
Health Sector Reaction:
- Cancer Society - Cancer Society Welcomes Biggest Investment In Health In 20 Years
- New Zealand College of Midwives - College Perplexed By Delay In Budget Announcement For Maternity Services
Education Sector Reaction:
- PPTA - A Budget For Our Communities
- Manukau Institute of Technology - Education Is Key To New Zealand’s Recovery
- NZEI - NZEI Te Riu Roa Is Welcoming The Government’s Focus On People, Jobs And Reducing Child Poverty
- Universities NZ - Te Pokai Tara - Budget Announcements Recognise Universities’ Role In Rebuild
- NZ Principals Federation - Education On Hold
- Tertiary Education Union - Budget Shows Promise In Tertiary Sector
- Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ - Budget 2020: ECE Suppport Welcome But Lack Of Progress On Parity Is Very Disappointing
- NZ Union of Students’ Associations - Budget 2020: A Band-Aid Budget
Science and Tech Sector Reaction:
- Science Media Centre - Budget 2020: Expert Reactions
Union Reaction:
- NZ Council of Trade Unions - 2020 Budget: Some Great Initiatives But More Needed
- First Union - FIRST Union Budget 2020 Comments From Dennis Maga, General Secretary
- Public Service Association - Budget Supports Public Services And Rejects Austerity
Welfare/Poverty Sector Reaction
- Office of the Children's Commissioner - Budget 2020: COVID-19 Response Leaves Many Children Disadvantaged
- BINZ - Basic Income New Zealand Is Disappointed
- State Housing Action Network - Housing Minister Away With The Fairies - Budget 2020: State Housing Rebuild Deeply Disappointing
- Whanau Ora - Minister Promises To Correct Budget Details
- Birthright New Zealand - Birthright New Zealand Welcomes Budget Of A Generation For Children And Their Families
- Council for International Development - Increase In Aid Budget Welcomed, As Pacific Faces Crisis
- Otautahi Community Housing Trust - Budget Statement From Cate Kearney, Chief Executive Of Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust
- Barnardos - Budget A Good First Step In Recovery, Acknowledging More Needed For Children, Whānau In Long-term
- Auckland Action Against Poverty - The Government’s 2020 Well-being Budget Continues To Fail Our Unemployed
- Salvation Army - Multi-billion Dollar Housing And Job Investment Welcomed
- Wellington City Mission - Wellington City Mission Welcomes Budget 2020 Investment To Prevent Homelessness
- Amnesty International - Budget Opens Door For Community Sponsorship Of Refugees
- Child Poverty Action Group - CPAG Is Disappointed But Hopeful Following Budget 2020
- Caritas Aotearoa - Budget: A Foundation Of Hope On Which All Can Flourish
- Social Services Providers Aotearoa - SSPA Response To Budget 2020: Budget Helps Families But Fails To Meet Funding Shortfall
- NZ Council of Christian Social Services - Budget 2020: Services For People In Hardship But No Structural Change
Finance, Tax & Analysis:
- Deloitte - Budget 2020: Investing In The Future Of Work - Rebuilding Together, With Tax
- XE Money Transfer - NZ 'Covid Response & Recovery' Budget Release
Business Reaction
- Business NZ - Focus On Jobs And Infrastructure Good For Economy - SMEs Crucial To Economic Rebuild - BusinessNZ Welcomes Investment In Apprenticeships And Trades Training
- Dairy NZ - DairyNZ: Budget Spending Needs A Long-term Vision
- Infrastructure NZ - Recovery Spending A Welcome First Step Before Transformation
- Bus and Coach Association - Bus And Coach Association On Budget 2020: Too Light In Detail. Too Light On Dollars.
- Grant White - As An SME Owner, This Is Why The Budget Is A Failure
- Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy - Good News Tobacco Tax Not Hiked Again
- Tourism Industry Aotearoa - Budget 2020 Sending Right Signals For Tourism Recovery
- NZGBC - Boost For Warmer Homes Will Bring Healthy, Safe Places For Kiwis But Leaves Thousands In The Cold
- Sustainable Business Council - Response And Recovery Fund An Opportunity To Invest In A Sustainable Future
- Wellington Chamber of Commerce - Budget First Step In Long Road To Recovery
- Irrigation NZ - IrrigationNZ Believes Budget 2020 Missed Opportunity For Water Investment To Aid COVID Recovery
- The NZ Initiative - Government Grabs The Wheel For Post-Covid Recovery
- Chartered Accountants Australia and NZ -
- NZ Maori Tourism - NZ Māori Tourism Welcomes Budget Boost
- Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce - Ongoing Support For Business Recovery And Reposition Welcomed
- Horticulture NZ - HortNZ Welcomes Budget 2020’s Support For The Primary Sector In The COVID-19 Recovery
- Real Estate Institute of New Zealand - REINZ Welcomes Insulation Funding Announced In Today’s Budget
- Federated Farmers - Federated Farmers Finds Positives In Today’s Budget
- NZ On Air - NZ On Air Welcomes Budget Boost On Behalf Of Vital Public Media Services
- The Skills Commission - Helping Businesses Keep Apprentices Critical To Economic Recovery
- Forest Owners Association - Forest Owners Brace For Avalanche Of Clip-boards In Government Measure - Forest Owners Pledge Support In Budget Measures To Assist Economic Recovery
- Apprenticeship Training Trust - Training Trust Welcomes Budget Support For Covid Generation
- NZ Infrastructure Commission - Infracom Welcomes Infrastructure Investment Announced In Today’s Budget
- Deloitte - Building Together: Infrastructure Plays Its Part In A COVID-19 Recovery
- Civil Contractors NZ - Civil Contractors: Infrastructure Investment Will Benefit Everyday Kiwis
- Master Plumbers - Master Plumbers Welcomes Support For Trades In Budget 2020
- Maori Television - Māori Television Welcomes Additional Funding
- BCITO - BCITO Welcomes Trades And Apprenticeships Training Package
Environment
- Fish and Game NZ - Fish & Game Welcome Budget 2020 Announcements
- Predator Free 2050 - Predator Free 2050 Limited Welcomes Budget 2020 Funding Announcement
- Environmental Defence Society - Budget 2020: A Green New Deal
- Forest And Bird - $1b For Nature, $20b Question Mark
- Forest and Bird Youth - Budget 2020 Is A Step In The Right Direction, But More Work Is Needed
- Greenpeace - Budget: Only "loose Change" For The Climate
Other Reaction
- Peace Action Wellington - Budget 2020 A Slush Fund For Weapons Dealers
- Public Transport Users Association - Derailed: Budget 2020 & Airport Light Rail Parked Up
- Peace Movement Aotearoa - Welfare Or Warfare? Military Spending In Budget 2020
- Water New Zealand - Three Billion Dollar Infrastructure Boost A Good Start - Water New Zealand Welcomes Funding Boost For Trades And Training
- Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu - Budget Proves Commitment To Whānau Ora
- Oxfam NZ - Boost To Aid Budget Welcome, Oxfam Says
BUDGET 2020 PREVIEWS & REACTION
Government Pre-Budget Announcements:
- Health - Record Investment In Hospitals And Health Services
- Domestics - Next Steps To End Family And Sexual Violence: Budget 2020
- Medicine - Budget 2020 - Securing New Zealand’s Medicine Supply
- Economic Support - Govt books reflect swift action to protect New Zealanders