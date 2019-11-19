Parliament

New Zealand’s Key Assets Are Not for Sale

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party


Mark Patterson
Spokesperson for Primary Industries

19 November 2019

New Zealand’s Key Assets Are Not for Sale: National Interest Test Delivered

Today the Government announced the delivery of the promise to protect New Zealand interests by applying a new National Interest Test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers.

This further strengthening of the Overseas Investment Act will deliver a major Coalition commitment agreement between New Zealand First and Labour.

New Zealand First called for a National Interest Test to ensure that sales of these assets to overseas companies will benefit New Zealand.

There has been an alarming trend of our nation’s key strategic assets being sold overseas said New Zealand First’s spokesperson for Primary Industries Mark Patterson MP.

“We’ve already stopped offshore purchases of our residential homes and restricted the sale of farms, so let’s keep key strategic Kiwi assets in Kiwi hands.

“The National Interest Test will treat the sale and retention of key strategic assets much more seriously.

“The sad sale of Westland Milk Products to a Chinese company proved the need for a national interest test as part of the overseas investment office process so we can counter foreign companies forking out cash to get their way.

“We need to balance the short-term gains of the sale of assets overseas against the long-term benefits for the country and the National Interest Test will help us do so,” said Mr Patterson.

Under the new test, any investment ordinarily screened under the Act and found contrary to New Zealand’s national interest could be declined.

New Zealand’s economic, security, and other interests would be considered when deciding this. This is a ‘backstop’ tool, to be used rarely, and it does not represent any change in New Zealand’s openness to high quality foreign investment.

ENDS

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

