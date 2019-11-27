Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Slow-growth policies undermining financial stability

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s slow-growth policies are undermining New Zealand’s financial stability, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Slower growth is contributing to the need for lower interest rates, and as the Reserve Bank makes clear today, lower interest rates risk fuelling asset price bubbles.

“The Reserve Bank has warned today in its Financial Stability Report that low interest rates, which are designed to stimulate a slow economy, may reignite risky house borrowing and investors may seek out riskier investments in search for yield.

“Under this Government, GDP growth has fallen to just 2.1 per cent a year, per person growth is only 0.5 per cent, business investment has stalled and the number of people on the dole has risen by 22,000.

“Today we’ve had yet another growth downgrade by NZIER – further evidence that the Government has no plan to revive the economy.

“Global growth has slowed, but it is also the case that New Zealand’s export prices are at historically high levels. We should be growing faster.

“The Government should stop putting obstacles in the way of growth and deliver on infrastructure and housing, ditch its union-friendly industrial laws, reverse the reckless ban on oil and gas exploration, lift unnecessary restrictions on the flow of direct investment and reduce taxes on New Zealand households.

“National is unashamedly focused on growing the economy because we understand it is the most powerful way of improving the living standards of New Zealanders.

“A stronger economy means more jobs and higher incomes. Higher incomes also give households more choices, including whether to save more or pay down debt when the cost of borrowing rises.

“National will get on with implementing our pro-growth agenda by reducing taxes, increasing labour market flexibility, encouraging the flow of investment and slashing unnecessary regulations. Our economic plan will restore business confidence and revive the economy.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 