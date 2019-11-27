Green Party welcome Suicide Prevention Office

The Green Party welcome the opening of a Suicide Prevention Office that specifically focuses on driving down suicide rates in New Zealand.

“Aotearoa New Zealand should be a country where no matter your postcode or background, there’s access to support when you need it, and mental health is treated with the same seriousness as any physical ailment”, Green Party Mental Health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said today.

“Our Government’s Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry laid bare that alongside the need for substantial investment in front-line services, we desperately need to work on simple things that can change lives. For one, it’s about rebuilding community, and providing people comfort and security to reach out in dark moments.

“The Green Party as part of our Confidence and Supply Agreement with Labour secured a commitment to ensure timely high quality mental health services for all New Zealanders.

“The opening of the Suicide Prevention Office, as well as an increase in the mental health workforce and increased community funding for our disproportionately impacted Māori and Pacific communities show a critical step in the right direction”.

© Scoop Media

