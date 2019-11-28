Parliament

Supporting Youth Futures and Southland’s Manufacturing Base

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

28 November 2019


“As an Invercargill based List MP, I’m delighted with today’s announcements” said Dr Liz Craig, “not only because the Provincial Growth Fund will be investing a further $4 million into the Southland economy, but also because of the synergies between the projects funded”.

“Southland Youth Futures has already demonstrated its success in connecting young people with careers in the primary industries. Today’s investment of $1.5 million will allow Youth Futures to provide many more young people with insights into the career opportunities Southland has to offer, while simultaneously helping local employers recruit and train the skilled workers they need”.

“With a big focus of Youth Futures being on careers in manufacturing and the trades, today’s announcement that $2.13 million will be invested in 10 local engineering and manufacturing firms is also excellent news. Not only will this help these businesses buy the equipment they need to lift their productivity and to grow, it will also expand the future employment opportunities available for local young people”.

“The announcement the PGF will invest a further $500,000 into aquaculture, with a project to explore the use of red seaweed as an emission reducing food supplement for farm animals, will continue to grow our region’s expertise in the aquaculture industry”

