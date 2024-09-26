Labour Welcomes UAE Trade Deal

The New Zealand Labour Party welcomes the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed today with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Labour Government began exploratory trade talks on this agreement in September last year and represented a deepening of bilateral relations between our two countries.

“The UAE is a significant trading partner for New Zealand, with exports approaching $1 billion per annum,” said Labour trade spokesperson Damien O’Connor.

“The UAE is also a hub for New Zealand Inc operations into the region and a key component of New Zealand’s air connectivity to the Middle East and beyond.



“An agreement with the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council was the next step following the UK and EU free trade agreements Labour concluded in government, and conclusion by the National Government is another great step forward in trade opportunities for our exporters.”

