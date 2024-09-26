Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Welcomes UAE Trade Deal

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The New Zealand Labour Party welcomes the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed today with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Labour Government began exploratory trade talks on this agreement in September last year and represented a deepening of bilateral relations between our two countries.

“The UAE is a significant trading partner for New Zealand, with exports approaching $1 billion per annum,” said Labour trade spokesperson Damien O’Connor.

“The UAE is also a hub for New Zealand Inc operations into the region and a key component of New Zealand’s air connectivity to the Middle East and beyond.


“An agreement with the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council was the next step following the UK and EU free trade agreements Labour concluded in government, and conclusion by the National Government is another great step forward in trade opportunities for our exporters.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 