Councillor Dale Williams Steps Down From Carterton District Council

Monday, 16 June 2025, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

Carterton District Council has received the resignation of Councillor Dale Williams.

The resignation was submitted in accordance with Clause 5, Schedule 7 of the Local Government Act 2002, which requires elected members to resign by written notice to the Chief Executive.

Geoff Hamilton, Chief Executive of Carterton District Council, acknowledged the resignation.

“I wish to thank Councillor Williams for his contribution to Council, and the community, and wish him all the best for the future.”

As the vacancy has occurred within 12 months of the next local government election, Council will not be filling the position.

This decision aligns with Section 117(3) of the Local Electoral Act 2001, which permits councils to leave a vacancy unfilled in the final year of the triennium, provided a formal resolution is passed and public notice is given.

A resolution to this effect will be made at an upcoming Council meeting, and a public notice will follow confirming the decision.

