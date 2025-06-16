Speeding Auckland Motorist Put Lives At Risk

An Auckland teenager is without wheels and will face charges after a patrol detected him at driving at dangerous speeds.

It could have been a different story.

A Motorway Patrol unit on the Southern Motorway saw the vehicle being driven at high speed at around 11pm on Sunday.

Sergeant Chris Mann says it’s lucky that Police is not telling the public about a fatality today.

“Another unit picked up this vehicle on the motorway as it neared the Mt Wellington off-ramp,” he says.

“It locked the vehicle at an eye-watering speed – nearly twice the speed limit.”

Police attempted to stop the vehicle near the off ramp, but the driver failed to stop.

“The Police Eagle helicopter deployed and was able to track the vehicle,” Sergeant Mann says.

“Another unit in the Mt Wellington area was able to successfully deploy spikes to slow the vehicle down.”

Eagle soon directed ground staff to a Pt England Street, where the vehicle had parked up.

Sergeant Mann says the 18-year-old male driver, and registered owner of the vehicle, will face court over his actions.

“Alongside having his vehicle impounded, the driver has also been suspended from driving for 28 days,” he says.

“There is no excuse for driving at this speed and it’s fortunate our staff weren’t knocking on someone’s door last night to advise of a fatality.”

