Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More data breaches at Arts, Culture & Heritage Ministry

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Tuia250 data breach earlier in the year was just the beginning of cybersecurity issues at the Ministry for Arts, Culture and Heritage, National’s Data and Cybersecurity spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Official documents show sensitive emails were incorrectly sent from the Ministry to a Victoria University email address just a few months ago.

“The unencrypted email contained an attachment titled ‘Upcoming MCH papers’ with papers across multiple Ministries including Arts, Culture and Heritage; Sports and Recreation; and Broadcasting portfolios attached.

“Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Jacinda Ardern refused to release the titles of the papers, which signals the potential sensitivity of them.

“Adding insult to injury, her Ministry also mistakenly sent me official information that revealed the Ministry had been keeping her in the dark about these data breaches.

“This is sloppy process with the potential for big consequences. The Minister should not be finding out about issues like this simply because the Opposition started asking questions.

“It also begs the question of what other data breaches the Ministry has not told the Minister about.

“The Government is overseeing data breach after data breach, which is undermining any confidence New Zealanders have about the management of their data.

“Following on from the firearms buyback data breach, Phil Twyford’s lost USB drive, the failure to protect their own Budget material, and now multiple issues within the Prime Minister’s own Ministry, it’s clear this Government cannot be trusted to look after New Zealanders’ sensitive data.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.

The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.

The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>

 

Election 2020: Referendums Website And Initial Cannabis Bill Launched

The first release of public information on the two referendums to be held at next year’s General Election was made today with an informative new Government website going live. More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 