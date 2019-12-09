Low business confidence, less Christmas cheer

Paul Goldsmith - Finance

9 December 2019



The Government’s poor economic management means more people will need food grants this Christmas, but low business confidence means City Missions will have fewer resources to keep up with demand, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Christchurch City Missioner Matthew Mark has told media that when business confidence is low, the first thing to go is philanthropic contributions. That means higher demand but less being donated.

“Families are doing it tough. Under this Government, rents are up almost $50 a week, new and increased petrol taxes have driven up the cost of filling up the car, thoughtless decisions like the oil and gas ban will flow through to higher electricity bills and there is no sign of tax relief after the Government cancelled tax cuts that would have benefited the average earner by $1060 a year.

“A report today from Otago University shows that 148,000 children are living in material hardship. Families just can’t keep on top of the ever increasing costs this Government is piling on.

“The Government’s poor policy making decisions means what’s meant to be a joyous time of year for families may end up being the toughest Christmas many have seen.”

