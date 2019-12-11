Parliament: Oral Questions - 11 December 2019

Oral Questions - 11 December 2019

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

2. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent announcements has he made about Government investment to boost the New Zealand economy?

3. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

4. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What reports has he seen on the Government’s investment for 2,050 State schools so that they can upgrade their classrooms and other property over the next 24 months?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his policies and actions?

6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he stand by all of his Government’s policies and actions on economic development?

7. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Civil Defence: What actions has the National Emergency Management Agency taken in response to the eruption on Whakaari / White Island?

8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: What was the number of elective patients funded by DHBs and discharged from surgical specialties in 2018/19, and how does that compare to 2017/18?

9. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): How many reports, if any, of instances of anti-social behaviour by State or emergency housing tenants have there been since this Government took office?

10. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Police: What actions have the Police taken in response to the eruption on Whakaari / White Island?

11. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Agriculture: What were the key conclusions of the high-level advice his Ministry for Primary Industries officials said they provided him with to support the Essential Freshwater work programme proposals?

12. MARK PATTERSON to the Associate Minister of Education: What steps is the Government taking to better support pre-school children with learning support needs?

