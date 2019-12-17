Tuia 250 ending is just the beginning

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

MP for Mt Albert

17 December 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

The telling of our history that has been encouraged by Tuia – Encounters 250 must continue and the Government will play its part, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

She was speaking at Tuahuru Marae in Te Māhia today as part of the official closing ceremony for Tuia 250.

“Over the past two and a half months, the Tuia 250 Voyage flotilla has visited many communities around Aotearoa New Zealand and its impact has been felt across the nation,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We have heard many stories about people and places that are crucial to our history and national identity, but which until now have been overlooked or forgotten.

“One of the important elements of Tuia has been to help bring these people, places and stories into the spotlight, and into the collective consciousness of New Zealanders, where they belong.

“Tuia 250 has also highlighted the incredible navigational and voyaging prowess of Māori, who traversed the Pacific with great skill and accuracy centuries before James Cook first ventured here aboard the Endeavour in 1769.

“It’s important for all New Zealanders to have a chance to hear about this voyaging mātauranga, but especially for tamariki who can take immense pride in the knowledge and accomplishments of their tupuna.

“There are many within the waka building and voyaging community who are working to ensure that this mātauranga, or knowledge, is not lost, and today I was pleased to announce that I have commissioned advice on how the Government can continue to support this. I expect to make a further announcement on this early in 2020,” Jacinda Ardern said.

