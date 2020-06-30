What’s Your Border Strategy Prime Minister?
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Prime Minister needs to stop misrepresenting the
border issue and tell New Zealanders what her strategy is to
protect the economy long-term, Leader of the Opposition Todd
Muller says.
“The Government’s clumsy and
incompetent management of our quarantine procedures means it
is impossible for New Zealand’s border to open tomorrow,
next week or even next month.
“That simply would not
be safe.
“However, New Zealanders also need to know
how and when the border will progressively be reopened,
because not doing that is untenable.
“New Zealanders
deserve the highest standards to protect them from getting
Covid-19, both at the border and when it comes to tracking
and tracing in the event of cases in the
community.
“We need to know when those standards
will be in place so that New Zealanders have confidence to
progressively and safely open the border and grow the
economy.
“Locking down what’s left of the economy
and waiting for a vaccine isn’t an
option.”
© Scoop Media
