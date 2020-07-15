New Zealand First Welcomes Infrastructure Funding For Masterton

Government funding into infrastructure projects in Masterton is a massive boost to the regional economy, Ron Mark, New Zealand First List MP based in the Wairarapa said.

Construction of a revamped Hood Aerodrome will commence this year as a result of a $10 million investment. This project will create local jobs and stimulate the regional economy.

The Hood Aerodrome upgrade will widen and extend the runway, taxiway and apron, realign the road and purchase strategic land. Improvements will also be made to the lighting, water and power utilities on site.

“As a former Wairarapa Mayor and member of a group that has dealt with the challenges of trying to get the Aerodrome upgraded and certified, this a wonderfully welcome announcement by the coalition government,” Mr Mark said.

“The extension and widening of the runway and the other infrastructural improvements will not only grow jobs in the short term of the project itself, it enhance and grow business and employment opportunities for the future."

A further $1.3 million has also been approved to upgrade the Masterton skatepark, a popular community attraction.

This funding will add new features and shelters in the skatepark, making it safer, more accessible and fun for all ages.

"I am particularly pleased with the decision to fund the skate park. When I was asked by Minister Jones which of the range of proposals I felt he should pay particular attention to I said, "do the skate park,” Mr Mark said.

“Do it for the kids. It's a small project but whilst it is much needed by the kids, given the multitude of other challenges Masterton District Council faces with their small rate payer base, it will most likely be one that will never get going without government intervention.”

