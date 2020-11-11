Support For Flood Affected Napier Community

Hon Kiri Allan

Minister for Emergency Management

The government will contribute $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support those most affected by the recent severe weather in Napier, the Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan announced today.

“I have been in the region overnight meeting with locals and emergency service responders to discuss their needs, and to see extent of the destruction first hand.

“It is still too early to understand the full cost of the damage from this massive downpour, but it is significant,” Kiri Allan said.

“While we are focussing on the most vulnerable at this stage, anyone who has suffered loss or damage should know the Government will work to support them where we can and help the community get back to some normality as soon as possible.

Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils are well-placed to know where the immediate needs are, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae.

The funds are in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

“This year has been one out of the box and this is yet another challenge for this community. However it’s been absolutely incredible to see how they have responded and pulled together to help each other over the last few days.

“I want to thank everyone involved - from the community leaders to the numerous agencies and those on the ground - for their efforts in response to this emergency. As a newly minted Minister it is wonderful to see,” Kiri Allan said.

