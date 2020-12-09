Parliament

Survey Confirms Value Of Farm Environment Plans

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Recently released fantastic survey results from farmers in the Aparima catchment in Southland confirm the value of farm environment plans, Invercargill MP and National’s associate Agriculture spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

The survey was of 151 dairy and sheep and beef farmers in the Aparima Community Environment project who are committed to addressing water quality issues and reducing their environmental footprint.

“The survey results confirm what National has been promoting – that farmer-led action and working with scientists and industry experts is most effective, not the over prescriptive, unworkable regulations such as what the Labour Government has put in place,” Ms Simmonds says.

The project has farmers and scientists working together to identify, implement and track environmental actions. Through modelling and monitoring, the actions of every Farm Environment Plan can be linked to demonstrated changes in water quality outcomes.

“Of the farmers surveyed, 80 per cent have Farm Environment Plans, an increase of 23 per cent on last year,” Ms Simmonds says.

“The results also show farmers with environment plans are more likely to implement a range of good farming practices.

“National knows farmers are leading changes using appropriate science and technology, and taking responsibility for improvements.

“The survey highlights this, showing 95 per cent of the farmers have excluded stock from waterways, and 87 per cent are using nitrogen fertiliser strategically.

“It is results like this that need to be heard by our communities, and the farmers congratulated, instead of the constant anti-farming rhetoric that comes out of Wellington.”

Attached is the Aparima Community Environment Project survey summary.

