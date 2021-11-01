Press Statement
Monday, 1 November 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Damien
O’Connor have once again declined to meet with
Groundswell, turning their backs on a group who feels let
down and betrayed by the Labour Government,” says ACT’s
Primary Production spokesperson Mark
Cameron.
“Groundswell represents a large group of
New Zealanders who are doing it tough. Thousands of New
Zealanders turned out to protest a raft of Government
regulation in July.
“It’s astonishing the
Government can see how alienated a group of people feel and
yet not care enough to even meet with them.
“It’s
been four months since the protest, the Prime Minister could
find the time if she wanted to.
“The organisers of
the Groundswell Protest have raised legitimate concerns
about the issues facing rural New Zealand.
“Rural
New Zealand has become a punching bag for the Government.
They’ve taken blow after blow as a raft of new regulations
shows just what this Government really thinks about the
primary sector.
“Whether it’s freshwater and
winter grazing, a ban on live exports, Significant Natural
Areas, indigenous biodiversity or a tax on utes, Three
Waters, rural New Zealand has taken a
hammering.
“All 10 ACT MPs attended protests around
New Zealand, and we will show our support for future
protests.
“This is a Government that doesn’t
listen. It has a ‘we know best’ attitude, shown last
week with Three Waters and now with Groundswell. I will meet
with Groundswell this Friday. I encourage the Prime Minister
and Minister to take 15 minutes of time to do the
same.”
© Scoop Media
