Government Announces Smaller Version Of ACT’s Major Events Fund
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 11:34 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Two
and a half months after ACT first proposed a Major
Events Insurance Fund, the Government has finally come on
board with a similar, but much smaller scheme,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“This is another win for ACT,
after Jacinda agreed to visit Auckland and announced our Freedom
Day.
“The events industry is in turmoil,
that’s why in August ACT proposed a $50 million fund that
would cover events with 500 people of more.
“Today
the Government has announced a fund that covers events with
5000 people – leaving aside many smaller
events.
“The Government has left this industry full
of uncertainty for months and taken far too long to come up
with a scheme.
“Like most of the Government’s
response to COVID-19, ACT has been serval steps ahead of the
Government.
“While we welcome the Government finally
doing something for the sector, it’s stingy and comes
months too
late.”
