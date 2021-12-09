76 Per Cent More Coal In Your Stocking This Christmas
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Coal imports are up a staggering 76 per cent on this
time last year as Labour continues to import dirty coal from
Indonesia,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“According to the Ministry of Business,
Innovation and Employment, there was 517,000 tonnes this
September vs 294,000 tonnes last September.
“These
figures make a mockery of Jacinda Ardern’s “nuclear free
moment,” a mockery of the so-called “climate
emergency” and a mockery of James Shaw’s mission to
Glasgow to save the world.
“If we want to avoid
burning millions of tonnes of foreign coal in future, the
Government needs to re-evaluate its oil and gas
ban.
“For yet another quarter these figures have
shown that this coal powered Government is all
spin.”
