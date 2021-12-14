Australia Opens Up, NZ Left Behind

“As Jacinda Ardern leaves regions in Red, won’t let Kiwis in from Australia, leaves families separated and workers unable come into the country, Australia is opening up,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday that following consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, international students, skilled workers and working holiday makers would be able to come to Australia from this Wednesday if they are fully vaccinated.

“This will have huge economic benefits for Australia. The international education sector is worth billions, they will attract the skilled workers New Zealand desperately needs and tourism operators will have some relief.

“New Zealand has a similar vaccination rate to Australia but we are being left behind. Students and skilled workers won’t wait for us, they will go to Australia because they can.

“Jacinda’s cautious approach has gone from a strength to a weakness. We simply can’t afford it anymore.

“Businesses in Red areas are being held back, universities need the students and we need skilled workers to fill the gaps.

“The Government is paralysed by fear but it’s time we started opening up to the world again. If there’s one thing that should wake up the Government -it’s that Australia is about to beat us, sadly the Government isn’t even trying to compete.”

