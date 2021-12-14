Parliament

Australia Opens Up, NZ Left Behind

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 6:30 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“As Jacinda Ardern leaves regions in Red, won’t let Kiwis in from Australia, leaves families separated and workers unable come into the country, Australia is opening up,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday that following consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, international students, skilled workers and working holiday makers would be able to come to Australia from this Wednesday if they are fully vaccinated.

“This will have huge economic benefits for Australia. The international education sector is worth billions, they will attract the skilled workers New Zealand desperately needs and tourism operators will have some relief.

“New Zealand has a similar vaccination rate to Australia but we are being left behind. Students and skilled workers won’t wait for us, they will go to Australia because they can.

“Jacinda’s cautious approach has gone from a strength to a weakness. We simply can’t afford it anymore.

“Businesses in Red areas are being held back, universities need the students and we need skilled workers to fill the gaps.

“The Government is paralysed by fear but it’s time we started opening up to the world again. If there’s one thing that should wake up the Government -it’s that Australia is about to beat us, sadly the Government isn’t even trying to compete.”

Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

