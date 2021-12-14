Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Porirua Gets Fast Track Housing Boost

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Housing

The first funding deal for the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) has been signed, enabling over 400 additional homes in Porirua, Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods announced today.

The $6.1m deal, signed between Kāinga Ora, Porirua City Council and Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira (Ngāti Toa Rangatira), will see a planned housing development at Kenepuru Landing in Porirua almost double the number of homes built.

“This is what smart Government investment in housing looks like; unlocking development in strategic locations, partnering with iwi and councils, increasing the pace, scale and mix of housing in an area of great need, while providing local builders with a predictable pipeline of business as we recover from COVID-19. The deal is a fantastic example of the type of results the IAF was designed for.

“The Government’s IAF funding will increase the number of homes from 443 to 880 and contribute to a crucial transport upgrade to the Titahi Bay Road / Kenepuru Interchange, as well as key three waters infrastructure.

“This is a great start to the Fund, delivering an incredibly positive result for the people of Porirua, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Porirua City Council. The site is within walking distance of Porirua city centre, rapid transport stations, Kenepuru Hospital, schools and employment hubs,” says Megan Woods.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira view this development as critical to supporting and realising their Whare-Whenua (Housing) Strategy for their iwi. The Ngāti Toa Community Land Trust Model will be implemented with the aim of delivering one third to public housing, one third to the affordable housing sector, and one third to market housing.

The first houses the IAF will enable at Kenepuru Landing are expected to be delivered by 2025, with the whole development planned to be completed by 2030.

“Out of over 200 initial applications to the IAF, the proposal from Ngāti Toa Rangatira was selected to be fast-tracked, due to its very strong attributes and the advanced stage of the project. This is the first of many housing outcomes the IAF will enable.

“This is a significant start to the Fund, with an incredibly positive outcome for the people of Porirua. With over 80 responses to Request for Proposals for the IAF due in at the end of this week. I look forward to more funding announcements to come in 2022,” Megan Woods said.

Notes to Editors:

The $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund announced in March has so far allocated $136 million to unlock capacity for an extra 2000 homes in Porirua. This will include the construction of over 3km of new wastewater pipes, an additional water reservoir and a wetland in Eastern Porirua. Additionally, it is enabling Up to 1,260 additional homes enabled across five Auckland suburbs with $282 million in funding from the HAF.

Kāinga Ora is managing the contestable part of the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund which will allocate at least $1 billion of funding for infrastructure to support new housing.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 