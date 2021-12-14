Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bill To Boost Housing Supply Passes

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • New law allows three homes up to three storeys, to be built on most sites as-of-right
  • Enables tens of thousands of new homes to be built in next 5-8 years
  • Existing housing density rules brought forward by one year

Legislation to cut red tape for more new housing has passed in Parliament with cross-party support that provides an enduring solution to fixing New Zealand’s housing crisis.

The changes to the Resource Management Act enable much-needed homes to be built faster in our biggest cities, Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker said.

People can build up to three homes of up to three storeys on most sites without the need for a resource consent, from August next year.

“Passing this legislation with support from the National Party, the Green Party and the Maori Party delivers stable, enduring policy on urban density. This gives New Zealand homeowners, councils, developers and investors greater certainty,” Megan Woods said.

“These changes address the overly restrictive planning rules that limit the types of homes people can build and where they can build them. These changes to the Resource Management Act will allow more affordable homes to be built more easily in areas with good access to jobs, transport, and community facilities like schools and hospitals.

“The cost benefit analysis from PwC and Sense Partners showed these changes will have a significant impact on supply, with tens of thousands of additional homes in our largest cities over the next five to eight years.

“Having seen a large increase in townhouses and units consented in Auckland in recent years, we know the construction sector is ready and able to deliver this kind of housing,” Megan Woods said.

“Housing intensification is critical to accelerating housing supply. It also has a range of benefits, including smarter use of land and less urban sprawl, more accessible public transport, more even growth across cities, and multi-generational ways of living,” Environment Minister David Parker said.

“There has been robust public discussion on this legislation. Submissions to the Environment Select Committee have contributed to improvements including a reduced height in relation to boundary, increased outdoor living spaces, and new landscaping and glazing requirements,” he said.

“It was good to see the committee also recommended changes to make it clear councils can continue to plan and manage infrastructure as they do currently. This means they can influence how housing development is delivered in line with how they provide infrastructure.

“The Bill’s new streamlined process will enable tier 1 councils in Auckland, greater Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch to implement the National Policy Statement for Urban Development from August 2023, at least a year earlier than under the current timeline.

“The focus now turns to implementation, with tier 1 councils required to publicly notify the new rules enabling intensification in their plans by 20 August 2022,” David Parker said.

The Ministry for the Environment and Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will provide implementation support to councils. They will also develop a national medium density design guide, in consultation with local government and stakeholders.

..........................................................

The changes in the Bill complement and build on other initiatives the Government has underway to address the housing crisis including:

  • investing $3.8 billion in the Housing Acceleration Fund
  • providing $460 million for housing and urban development shovel-ready projects
  • providing $380 million for Māori housing in Budget 2021
  • changing tax rules to tilt the playing field away from investors
  • investing in large-scale projects in Auckland and Porirua
  • putting in place a new the National Policy Statement on Urban Development, which PWC analysis indicates will add 72,000 more dwellings
  • passing the urban development and infrastructure funding and financing legislation last year to make it easier to unlock housing and infrastructure developments
  • passing the Covid Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act, which has seen projects referred that include more than 3400 residential units in 2020-21
  • boosting apprenticeships and support for trades training, which will see a big increase in tradies.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 