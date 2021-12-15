Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Here Comes The Hangover

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 1:17 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour’s economic sugar hit is fading and Kiwis are being left with a hangover of debt, rising prices and taxes”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Compared with Budget forecasts, inflation will be three times higher next year and the Government will take $55 billion more in tax between 2021 and 2025.

“Labour’s Covid-19 response has been running on a sugar hit of cheap credit and borrowed money.

“That money is now sloshing around the economy and pushing up the price of everything.

“Today’s HYEFU forecasts prices will rise by 5.1 per cent next year, outpacing wages. The Reserve Bank believes inflation could get close to 6 per cent.

“At this year’s Budget, 2022 inflation was forecast to be 1.7 per cent – it’s now forecast to be 5.1. The cost of living is out of control.

“Doing the groceries, filling up the car and paying the rent is more expensive because of Labour’s out of control borrowing and spending – but wages aren’t keeping up. Workers are going backwards under Labour.

“HYEFU also reveals how much debt our kids and grandkids will have repay. Net core Crown debt will grow to $165.5 billion in 2024. Taxes will have to rise, or spending will have to be cut, to pay for Labour’s out of control spending.

“To rub it all in, Grant Robertson is raking in record taxes to pay for all of his spending.

“Treasury is forecasting Robertson will take an extra $55 billion from Kiwis between now and 2025 than was forecast at the Budget.

“Labour is taxing New Zealanders harder than any government in our history.

“Labour’s chickens are coming home to roost and Kiwis are paying the price. We can’t afford to continue like this.

“This week, ACT proposed a plan to get back to sound economics and tackle the cost of living crisis.

“We would get borrowing, spending and debt under control and create an environment where New Zealanders are rewarded for producing valuable goods and services the world wants to buy.

“We would also deliver middle-income tax relief. ACT would reduce the 30 per cent tax rate to 17.5 per cent. Our plan will put $2,000 more a year, or $40 more a week, in the pockets of someone on the average wage to help them deal with the rising cost of living.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:

Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 